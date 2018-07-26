Development Proposed in Milton

A proposed development in Milton would significantly augment the town’s coffers.

The property tax income for the East Milton Square land included in a proposal from Falconi Cos. would go from $66,000 to $203,417, an increase of $140,671 to be paid to the town of Milton, according to a statement from the town assessors’ office.

Representatives from Falconi Cos. met with town officials this week to discuss about adopting zoning incentives, building permits and more for its proposed Adams Court development.

