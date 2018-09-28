Devoted Health Headquarters Completed in Waltham

Sep 28, 2018
Devoted Health-

Devoted Health’s new headquarters has been completed at the Watch Factory in Waltham at 221 Crescent St. Devoted Health is a new health care company serving seniors, launching Medicare Advantage Plans in 2019.

Vantage Builders completed the 20,000-square-foot office space with architects Fusion Design. The offices have an open floor plan and seating, with glass-encased conference rooms and “huddle” rooms for impromptu meetings. Vantage Builders was hired for the project by the building owners, Berkeley Investments Inc.

Related articles:


Tags: , , , , , ,


B&T Daily

Devoted Health Headquarters Completed in Waltham

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Former Financial Officer of Nonprofit Charged with…
B&T Daily Solar Energy Expansion Gets Final State Approval
0