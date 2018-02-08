‘Different Animals’ Amazon Could Require Own Legislation

On the hunt for a second headquarters, Amazon doesn’t quite fit into the state’s current set of job-boosting programs, according to Gov. Charlie Baker, who raised the idea of a bespoke piece of legislation to suit the tech giant’s needs.

“I would expect that if we were to do something with respect to Amazon it would probably be more of a standalone thing than something we would do as part of a general economic development bill because they’re completely different animals. Amazon is an organization that’s looking to do 50,000 jobs, perhaps in one location, over a very long period of time,” Baker told reporters after a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of this other stuff involves economic development initiatives and projects and housing and downtown development projects that are all over Massachusetts. I mean it’s literally hundreds of projects, and if you add some of the ones that involve transportation as well, you’re probably up into the thousands of projects over the course of several years, so I think Amazon is very different than sort of the traditional economic development bill.”

Touting the addition of 180,000 new jobs in Massachusetts “over the course of the past few years,” the governor also said the state’s economy has a “ton of momentum with or without Amazon.”

Both Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo are interested in passing a jobs bill this year.

“That would be something which we’d probably be doing again this year,” DeLeo said about a jobs bill earlier this year.

