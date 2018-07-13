DOB Reports Actions in June

The Massachusetts Division of Banks reports the following branch activity in June:

Decisions / Non-objections

Liberty Bay Credit Union, Braintree, requested permission to close its branch office located at 131 Oliver Street, Boston – approved June 14.

St. Mary’s Credit Union, Marlborough, filed a notice to establish a branch office at 1255 Worcester Road, Framingham – non-objection issued June 7.

Southern Mass Credit Union, Fairhaven, requested permission to close its branch office located at Fairhaven High School, 12 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven – approved June 14.

The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Orleans, filed a notice to establish a branch office at 1 Village Green Drive, The Pinehills, Plymouth – non-objection issued June 28.

Applications / Notices Pending

Avidia Bank, Hudson, requested permission to close its branch office located at 1 Lyman St., Westborough. Comment period ended June 15.

Eastern Bank, Boston, requested permission to close its branch office located at 151 Campanelli Drive, Middleborough and a branch office located at 72 Loring Ave., Salem. Comment periods ended June 29.

Hingham Institution for Savings, Hingham, requested permission to close its branch office located at 400 Gannett Road, North Scituate. Comment period ended June 29.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, requested permission to establish a de novo branch office at 560 Arsenal St., Watertown and 875 Providence Highway, Dedham. Filed June 1 and June 6, respectively.

Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, Salem requested permission to close its branch office located at 532 Turnpike St., North Andover and relocate its branch office from Square One Mall, 1201 Broadway, Saugus to 855 Broadway, Saugus. Comment periods ended June 21.

Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, Salem, requested permission to relocate its branch office from 104 South Main St., Middleton to 221 South Main St., Middleton. Comment period ended June 21.

South Shore Bank, Weymouth, requested permission to relocate its branch office from 88 Pleasant St., Weymouth to 51 Columbian St., Weymouth. Comment period ended June 14.

Workers Credit Union, Fitchburg – permission to close its branch office located at 452 Great Road, Acton. Comment period ends July 6.

Tags: 2018, Branch Activity, June, Massachusetts