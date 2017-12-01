Downtown Boston Apartment Complex Sold For $145M

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP (HFF) has sold The Tower at One Greenway, a newly constructed, 217-unit luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown Boston.

The HFF team marketed the property on behalf of the seller and sold it for $144.5 million. The Tower at One Greenway, located at 99 Kneeland St., is a LEED Silver-certified, 21-story apartment tower completed in 2015. The site includes 3,180 square feet of retail space and a 135-space underground parking garage. Units average 822 square feet and are offered in 23 different open-layouts, energy-efficient appliances, built-in pantries, in-unit washers and dryers, walk-through closets and keyless entry. Top floor units are equipped with personal balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Residents have access to a rooftop terrace with fire pits, an outdoor park with deck and grills, a balcony lounge, an 11th floor resident lounge with billiards and entertainment bar, a fitness center and yoga studio, a dog wash, a bike store and electric car charging stations. Additionally, BeanTowne Coffee is situated directly off the lobby.

“The unprecedented demand for Boston residential real estate made now the opportune time for us to sell the Tower at One Greenway,” Jim Kelleher, chief investment officer at New Boston Fund, said in a statement. “New Boston is extremely proud of its role in transforming the former Parcel 24 site into One Greenway and we appreciate the contributions of our many partners made throughout the course of this project.”

The HFF investment advisory team included Executive Managing Director Matthew Lawton, Senior Managing Director Riaz Cassum, Managing Director Chris Phaneuf and Senior Director Mark Campbell.

