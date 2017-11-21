East Cambridge Office Building Gets Lease Renewal, Plans Upgrades

Health care researcher IQVIA has renewed its lease for 47,500 square feet at 201 Broadway in East Cambridge, where landlord The Davis Cos. plans to launch a series of lobby and common area renovations.

Boston-based TDC has hired Elkus Manfredi Architects to design a new building entrance and canopy, updated lobby and common area, new bike and locker rooms, and collaboration lounge.

A longtime tenant at 201 Broadway, Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA shares the building with Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories, Jobcase, Yankwich & Assoc. and Synchogenix Information Strategies Inc.

“Elkus Manfredi is a world-class designer with a clear vision for 201 Broadway that is very tenant-centric,” TDC Senior Vice President Duncan Gilkie said in a statement. “As tastes change and tenants’ needs evolve, it’s imperative that we stay current. ”

IQVIA was previously known as QuintilesIMS following the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health in 2016 before rebranding this month.

