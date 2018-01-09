Eastern Bank Names First Woman to Lead Board

For the first time in its 200-year history, Eastern Bank has chosen a woman to lead its board of directors.

The bank announced this morning that Deborah Jackson had been tapped for the post. Jackson is the first woman and second person of color to serve as Eastern’s lead director.

She has sat on the board since 2000 and was most recently chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Jackson succeeds Wendell Knox, who has been lead director since 2009 and as a member of Eastern’s Board since 1995.

“Eastern is an organization that ‘walks the walk’ when it comes to the issues that matter to our communities. It has been my privilege to serve as a member of the board of directors for the last 17 years and I am honored to accept the lead director position,” Jackson said in a statement. “I feel fortunate to work with Bob Rivers, one of the most visionary and innovative CEOs in Boston, and I’m grateful for the dedication and leadership of Wendell Knox as our lead director over the past eight years. Wendell has set the bar incredibly high, and I look forward to working with him on our transition over the course of this year.”

Jackson is currently president of Cambridge College, an institution she has led since 2011. Like Rivers, in 2017 she was named a member of the Boston Business Journal’s 2017 Power 50. Prior to Cambridge College, Jackson was CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Massachusetts, vice president of the Boston Foundation and on numerous nonprofit boards for companies dedicated to health, human services and education.

Jackson is also on the board of John Hancock Investments and the Massachusetts Women’s Forum. She was previously on the boards of the Boston Stock Exchange and Harvard Pilgrim Health Plan.

“Since joining our board, Deborah has been one of our leading voices in further elevating Eastern’s mission and commitment to social justice and sustainability causes,” Rivers said in a statement. “Her business acumen, keen perspective, experience leading some of our area’s most prominent organizations, and deep and extensive connections throughout Greater Boston have been critical to our success and our ability to better meet the needs of our customers, colleagues and the many communities we serve. I am extremely delighted and privileged to have the opportunity to work with Deborah as my partner in leading Eastern as we begin our third century.”

Currently, over 40 percent of Eastern’s board is comprised of women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, with the goal of continuously increasing diverse representation. The company was recently named to the GetKonnected15 list, which showcases Massachusetts companies with notable board diversity.

Tags: board of directors, Deborah Jackson, Eastern Bank