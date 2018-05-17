Entity of Newman Properties Acquires Abington Residential Property

May 17, 2018
120 North Avenue_Abington

Coleross James LLC, an entity of Newman Properties, recently purchased a multi-unit residential property in Abington.

The purchase was part of a 1031 tax-free exchange. Winchester Savings Bank provided the $1.25 million in financing via a seven-year fixed rate mortgage.

The residential property at 120 North Ave. contains 10 apartments consisting of one- and two-bedroom units.

Newman Properties coordinated the investment with listing brokers Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap.

B&T Daily

0