EPA Funds Local Water Quality Management Efforts

The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $220,000 in funding to help water quality management efforts for five projects chosen by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

These projects will evaluate watershed pollution and plan for work to fix water quality in Bourne, Buckland, Milford, Wareham and in the Connecticut River Valley.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funded the grants through Section 604b of the federal Clean Water Act. MassDEP has funded 67 other projects under the same program.

“The grants awarded today ensure the ability to improve aquatic habitat and water quality over the long term, which will translate into everyday benefits for the people of our commonwealth for years to come,” Matthew A. Beaton, energy and environmental affairs secretary, said in a statement. “The efforts of local partners continue the work that communities have already done to help preserve Massachusetts’ precious environmental resources.”

