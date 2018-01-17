ERA Key Realty Services Posts Record Sales in 2017

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty Services achieved record growth in 2017 with sales of $769.4 million, the agency announced last week.



“Our record year is especially noteworthy given the low volume of inventory available for sale in Massachusetts,” ERA Key Realty Services President Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor said in a statement. “Many agencies have found it difficult to grow in this market, but we’ve had an exceptional year.”

ERA Key’s agents sold 2,385 homes with a total value of about $769.4 million in 2017. In comparison, the agency sold 2,483 homes with a total value of $749 million in 2016. ERA Key has 350 agents working in 15 offices throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

Eidinger-Taylor predicts another strong year in 2018, but added that inventory will continue to be a challenge. While ERA Key’s market area typically has more than 6,000 homes for sale, it currently has fewer than 2,000 homes on the market. Low inventory will prolong the current seller’s market, she said, which will put pressure on housing prices.

“One reason for our success is our emphasis on recruiting and training our agents, so that they can achieve their full potential and stay current with our industry,” Eidinger-Taylor said in a statement.

Tags: ERA Key Realty Services, Northbridge