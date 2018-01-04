Erland Construction Completes Ocular Therapeutix Inc. New Headquarters

Erland recently completed construction of Ocular Therapeutix’s new headquarters in Bedford.

Ocular Therapeutixis a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology.

In nine months, Erland conducted a renovation of an existing 3-story, 70,000-square-foot building located at 15 Crosby Drive in the Crosby Corporate Center to house new office and lab space. In addition to six new cleanrooms and additional lab support spaces, the renovation produced open and private offices, conference rooms, a lunch/meeting room and main lobby staircase. One of the challenges for Erland was conducting the work while two clean rooms and a lab were occupied by researchers on the third floor.

“This was a challenging project due to the sensitivity of Ocular’s business and the fact that the building was partially occupied during construction,” Gregg Conboy, senior project manager at Erland, said in a statement. “The collaboration between the Ocular team, TRIA and the Erland team made everything from securing permits to developing safety plans to designing and building a flexible lab environment completely seamless and successful.”

Erland partnered with Boston-based TRIA, which designed the space.

“From the get-go, Erland did a fabulous job. Not only did they keep our employees safe, but they did not disturb our work during this extensive renovation. We were kept well-informed throughout every step of the process,” Jim Fortune, Ocular Therapeutix’s COO, said in a statement. “The added benefit was that Erland anticipated our current and future needs and that was incorporated into the design of our new spaces.”

Tags: Erland Construction, Ocular Therapeutix, Tria