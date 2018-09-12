EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press | Sep 12, 2018
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Watertown-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $715,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $53.2 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $1.37.

