Fairlawn Plaza Redevelopment to Begin in April

Fairlawn Plaza will be redeveloped into a new 32,000 square-foot medical facility in Shrewsbury.

Reliant Medical Group will raze the former Price Chopper Supermarket to make way for the new structure on 9 acres. The rebranded project will take the name MarketPlace Shrewsbury.

Demolition of the former supermarket will begin in April 2018, followed by commencement of new construction in May. Completion of the new facility is slated for February 2019, with an opening scheduled the following month.

Worcester-based Reliant Medical Group is a health care provider with 25 locations throughout the state and is currently in the process of being acquired by Minnesota-based Optum, a division of the $185 billion managed care conglomerate UnitedHealth Group.

Jim Umphrey of Kelleher and Sadowsky brokered the transaction. Boston-based Leggat McCall Properties represented the tenant in negotiations with project developer Sam Adams.

