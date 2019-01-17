Fall River Pot Shop Cleared to Open

Massachusetts and eastern Rhode Island marijuana consumers could have another retail store to patronize as soon as Sunday.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to commence operations, allowing Northeast Alternatives Inc. to begin growing marijuana, producing infused products and selling marijuana to adults 21 or older at 999 William Canning Blvd. in Fall River.

The company, which already operates as a medical marijuana dispensary, may begin non-medical retail sales as soon as Sunday.

The store is off Route 24 and sits practically on the border of Fall River and Tiverton, Rhode Island. From the Northeast Alternatives parking lot to the state line is less than 200 feet, according to Google Maps.

Marijuana remains illegal in Rhode Island, but Gov. Gina Raimondo this week came out in favor of legalization and said she plans to include legislation to regulate and tax the drug when she files her next budget.

“I have resisted this for the four years I’ve been governor,” she told the Providence Journal. “Now, however, things have changed, mainly because all of our neighbors are moving forward.”

It is legal for out-of-state residents to purchase marijuana from a Massachusetts retailer, but it is illegal to transport the marijuana into another state or use it in a state where consumption is still prohibited.

Northeast Alternatives is the eighth retail store that the CCC has approved to open to non-medical customers, joining others in Northampton, Easthampton, Leicester, Salem, Wareham, Great Barrington, Pittsfield and Hudson. The Hudson location has been approved by the CCC but has not yet opened its doors to recreational customers.

Tags: Fall River, recreational marijuana, Rhode Island