Fantini & Gorga Arranges Refinancing for North Dartmouth Strip Mall

Fantini & Gorga arranged refinancing for State Road Plaza in North Dartmouth, a retail center across from the North Dartmouth Mall.

Fantini & Gorga represented New York-based 331 State Road Assoc. LLC in the transaction. Casimir R. Groblewski, senior managing director, originated the assignment and placed the financing, which was for $3.45 million.

State Road Plaza has 29,505 square feet of rentable area, located on 5.81 acres of commercially zoned land on State Road/Route 6. State Road Plaza is tenanted by J.D. Byrider and Newbury Comics, both regional chains, and Pearson Vue, a national tutoring service, as well as a number of local retailers and service providers.

“Our client had specific requirements for this assignment,” Groblewski said in a statement. “The current loan was maturing and there was a tight timeframe within which all due diligence and the closing had to occur. The lender we chose was a Massachusetts-based financial institution that offered a creative structure and terms reflecting the great location and occupancy history, as well as the superior sponsorship.”

