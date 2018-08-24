Fantini & Gorga Provides $10M in Financing for Two Retail Properties

Fantini & Gorga arranged $10.2 million in permanent financing for two retail properties, one at 46 Bedford St. in Lexington and one at 1019 Trapelo Rd. in Waltham. Fantini & Gorga placed the financing on behalf of its long-standing client, a local real estate investor and developer, the company said in a statement.

The Lexington property provides 6,698 square feet of retail space on a corner lot. It is fully leased with tenants including Qdoba and People’s United Bank. The Waltham property has 9,442 square feet of retail property and is also on a corner lot. This property is 92 percent leased, with tenants including Starbucks and PhysiciansOne Urgent Care.

