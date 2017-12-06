Faulty Concrete Responsible For Crumbling CT Foundations Also Used In MA

Concrete containing the mineral pyrrhotite from the now-defunct JJ Mottes concrete company in Connecticut has been known to be the source of crumbling foundations in as many as 34,000 homes in that state for years.

MassLive reported yesterday that the problematic concrete may have been used in the construction of Western Massachusetts homes built between 1983-2017 as well.

The problem, which can take decades to become evident, is that the pyrrhotite in the concrete corrodes when it gets wet and causes chunks of concrete to fall off. Repairing the foundation generally means replacing it, which can easily cost $100,000 or more.

The state of Connecticut approved $80 million in bonds over the next four years in this year’s budget to assist Connecticut homeowners affected by the problem.

Tags: crumbling foundations, JJ Mottes, pyrrhotite