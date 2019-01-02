FEMA Continues to Sell Flood Insurance Despite Shutdown

The National Flood Insurance Program is again open for business, despite a partial government shutdown that looks set to drag on as President Donald Trump continues to demand funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border be included in any new funding bill passed by Congress.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued guidance to insurance companies on Dec. 26 to suspend NFIP sales operations as a result of the current lapse in annual appropriations. The agency rescinded that guidance two days later.

“As of this evening, all NFIP insurers have been directed to resume normal operations immediately and advised that the program will be considered operational since Dec. 21, 2018, without interruption,” FEMA said in a statement on Dec. 28.

Congress on Dec. 21 extended the NFIP until May 31, 2019.

The National Association of Realtors took partial credit for the reversal.

“FEMA and [the Trump Administration] deserve credit for hearing our concerns and acting swiftly to address them,” NAR President John Smaby said in a statement. “This new decision means thousands of home sale transactions in communities across the country can go forward without interruption, as Congress intended when it renewed the flood insurance program earlier this week. Our research has shown that 40,000 home sales are lost every month that flood insurance is not available.”

Tags: Donald Trump, FEMA, National Association of Realtors, NFIP