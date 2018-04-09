Financial District Buildings Get $38M Refinancing

The 155 Federal St. and 10 High St. office property in Boston’s Financial District received $38 million in a recent refinancing transaction.

Owned and managed by Farley White Interests, the buildings contain 294,000 square feet of office and retail space and are 98 percent leased to more than 60 tenants. Linked by interior lobbies at all levels, the two buildings’ occupants include Serafina Boston, Viking Cruises, Konica Minolta and New England College of Business.

The Colliers team of Senior Vice Presidents John Broderick and Stephen Horan arranged the financing on behalf of Boston-based Farley White Interests, which owns more than 4 million square feet of office space in New England and Florida. The lender, Nationwide Life, provided a low-leverage, long-term fixed-rate mortgage on an interest-only basis.

“Nationwide Life was responsive to the ownership’s expectations and provided flexibility and a competitive structure that took advantage of an early rate lock in a rising interest rate market,” Farley White Interests Principal John Power said in a statement.

Tags: 10 High St., 155 Federal St., Farley White Interests