Financial District Property Sells for $27.5M

A pair of adjoining office properties on the edge of Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway have sold for $27.5 million.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Westbrook Partners sold 85 and 89 Wendell St. and 115 Broad Street to Woburn-based KS Partners, according to information on file in the Suffolk Registry of Deeds. The transaction was financed in part with a $23.07 million mortgage from Brookline Bank, public records state.

The 6-story buildings have a combined assessed value of $10.1 million, according to city of Boston land records.