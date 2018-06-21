Finastra Acquires Malauzai

The third largest fintech company in the world has purchased a provider of mobile and internet banking solutions for community banks and credit unions.

London-based Finastra has acquired Austin, Texas-based Malauzai for an undisclosed amount, reflecting Finastra’s commitment to the U.S. retail and business banking sectors by further enabling digital transformation for community banks and credit unions across the country.

“Credit unions and community banks are the fabric of American financial services. We strive to help them realize the benefits of digital transformation – including being able to deliver outstanding experiences right across their consumer and business customer lifecycles,” Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra, said in a statement. “Together, our two companies deliver a fully integrated open core platform for payments, lending and digital, across Finastra’s 4,500-strong U.S.-based community market customers and Malauzai’s non-core U.S.-based customers. We value Malauzai’s market leadership and its open approach, which is in perfect alignment with our open platform vision.”

The acquisition is built on an already successful partnership between Finastra and Malauzai, which saw Malauzai’s digital solution integrated into Finastra’s Fusion Phoenix core banking system. Since 2015, the two companies have amassed over 130 joint customers, all using the combined capabilities to drive better digital engagement with their customers and members, as mobile and online banking reshapes the consumer journey.

Malauzai serves more than 350 U.S. community markets institutions with over one million monthly active users.

“We’re extremely excited for the next chapter of our story with Finastra. Together we have a deep understanding of the community banking space,” Tom Shen, CEO at Malauzai, said in a statement. “By combining a best-in-class core experience, backed by leading innovative mobile and internet banking capabilities and our mobile-only design approach, community financial institutions win. The acquisition creates a compelling proposition for our existing customer base and enables Finastra’s customers to deliver a seamless banking experience with a robust breadth of services, via a single provider.”

Tags: acquisition, Finastra, Malauzai