Fisher College Sells Back Bay Property For $22.5M

A historic Back Bay building has been sold for $22.5 million by Fisher College.

The buyers are a family office, Arlington 10-11 LLC, according to CBRE/New England.

Built as a private residence in 1861, the building at 10-11 Arlington St. was converted into commercial space by consultants Harbridge House and later occupied by the World Affairs Council, United Nations Information Center and Tellus Institute before its acquisition by Fisher College for $11.75 million in 2013.

CBRE/New England’s Mark Reardon, Meredith Christensen, Diane Harris, Matthew Furey, Simon J. Butler and Biria St. John represented Fisher College in the latest transaction.

