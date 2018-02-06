Five Leases Signed At Billerica Portfolio

Five tenants have signed leases totaling over 63,000 square feet at Wakefield Investments’ Esquire Road portfolio in Billerica.

Walden Local Meat signed a 17,000-square-foot lease at 18 Esquire Road, while 24M Technologies committed to 10,363 square feet at 29 Esquire Road.

Specialized Coating Systems, Human Design Medical and Telsonic Solutions leased a combined 36,000 square feet at 16 Esquire Road, bringing the building to 100-percent occupancy.

Micah, James and David Stubblebine and Ellen Garthoff of The Stubblebine Co./CORFAC International represented Wakefield Investments in all five transactions. John Carroll III from Colliers International represented 24M Technologies, while Jeremy Roy from Perry Brokerage assisted Walden Local Meat and Sean Frasier from O’Brien Commercial Properties represented Telsonic Solutions LLC.

