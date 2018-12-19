Five Marijuana Shops Looking to Open in Worcester

The city of Worcester has selected five aspiring recreational marijuana businesses to begin negotiations to open retail shops in the city.

The five businesses must now negotiate host community agreements with the city, a necessary step before they go before the state Cannabis Control Commission for permission to open.

By state law, the city is required to allow for 15 marijuana retail establishments. In addition to the five newly proposed establishments, the existing four medical marijuana operators have also been granted approval to sell recreational marijuana, bringing the total to nine, according to a statement from the city.

The five hopeful marijuana retail shops are:

Community Growers Partnership LLC, 40 Jackson St.

Evergreen Strategies LLC, 143 SW Cutoff

TDMA LLC (DBA Diem), 74 Grafton St.

Mayflower Medicinals Inc., 645 Park Ave.

Trichome Health Corp. Inc., 62 West Boylston St.

The city also opened negotiations with two marijuana cultivation facilities, one product manufacturing business and one microbusiness.

The cultivation, product manufacturing and microbusiness are all manufacturing businesses that are not open to the public. The four establishments in this category are:

The Curated Leaf Inc. (cultivation), 10 Pullman St.

Magic Dragon LLC (microbusiness), 45-61 Fremont St.

SuperCritical Mass Laboratories Inc. (product manufacturer), 251 Brooks St.

RC Cultivation LLC (cultivation), 30 Pullman St.

The proposed manufacturing facilities are in addition to Temescal Wellness, an already operating cultivation business located at 141 SW Cutoff.

