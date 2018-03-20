Flywire to Partner with Flutterwave on Cross Broder Payments in Nigeria

Boston-based Flywire, a provider of global payment and receivables solutions for education, health care and business, today announced a new partnership with Flutterwave, a payments API that makes it easier for banks and businesses to process payments across Africa.

Flywire will integrate Flutterwave’s Rave payment platform as a preferred option for students, patients and businesses in Nigeria making cross-border payments via the Flywire platform.

Nigeria is a thriving market for cross-border payments. It is the number one source of international students and patients from Africa with more than 10,000 Nigerians studying at U.S. colleges and universities during the 2016-2017 academic year, contributing an estimated $301 million to the U.S. economy.

“Nigeria can be a very complex foreign exchange environment,” Flywire CEO Mike Massaro said in a statement. “Together with Flutterwave, we’re removing a lot of that complexity and providing a more seamless payment experience for international students, patients, and businesses. Nigerians will now have the convenience of being able to make digital, cross-border payments in their local currency, through ebank transfers, credit/debit cards, and mobile payments. Our partnership will also streamline the reconciliation of these payments on the receiving end for schools, hospitals and businesses.”

Nigerians spend $1 billion annually on medical treatment abroad, according to the World Bank. Nigeria also has a thriving global trade, exporting almost $35 billion worth of goods and services each year, and importing over $30 billion worth of goods and services each year.

“Despite the billions of dollars being invested in international education, health care and business goods and services by Africans every year, the payment process remains complex and slow, with too much paperwork, and costly information gaps,” Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Flywire makes it possible for people in Nigeria and all across Africa to make these investments more confidently and hassle-free. We are very proud to partner with Flywire to enable more Africans to become citizens of the world.”

Flywire provides businesses, educational institutions, and health care providers with the ability to offer their customers a highly-tailored, international payment experience – customized by country, currency and vertical. Flutterwave provides end-to-end payments technology and infrastructure which enables payment service providers, global merchants, licensed money transfer operators and pan-African banks to process payments to and from Africa with one API integration. The solution integration is available immediately.

Tags: Flutterwave, Flywire, Global Payments, Nigeria, partnership