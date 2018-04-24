Food Equipment Supplier Expands in Sharon

Canton-based food processing and packaging equipment supplier Reiser has leased 32,995 square feet at 1245 Providence Highway in Sharon.
The transaction brings the building owned by Walpole-based J.D. Murphy Real Estate up to 100 percent occupancy.
The NAI Hunneman South team of Cathy Minnerly, Ovar Osvold, and Sean Hannigan represented ownership. Newmark Knight Frank’s Taryn Wilson represented Reiser.
The building is going through a capital improvement program including a new facade and windows, according to NAI Hunneman.
Related articles:
Tags: NAI Hunneman, Newmark Knight Frank, Reiser