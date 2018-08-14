Forbes Ranks HarborOne Bank Best in Massachusetts

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank is the top bank in Massachusetts and one of the top two in New England.

That’s according to the recent “Best In State” rankings by Forbes based on interviews with more than 25,000 bank customers nationally using criteria such as trustworthiness, digital services, financial advice, branch services and general satisfaction. A bank’s score is a direct reflection of customer opinion and satisfaction.

Only banks receiving the highest ratings were awarded the title “Best In State” – less than 2.5 percent of all banks nationwide. Larger national and international banks and financial institutions that have branches in more than 15 states were excluded from the survey by Forbes and Statista, which focused on mid-sized banks.

“This is a tribute to the hard work done every day by the men and women of HarborOne who are dedicated to exactly the qualities that Forbes rated banks on: Trustworthiness, advice, services and the general satisfaction of our customers,” James Blake, CEO of HarborOne, said in a statement. “Our objective is to continue to earn this number one ranking with strong customer service every day.”

Participants in the survey were U.S. citizens that had a checking or savings account at a bank. To be part of the assessed group, banks needed to score at least 70 out of 100 percent on the measurement tool. The mean score for all banks was 75.19 and HarborOne scored 92.84.

“Our customers really value and appreciate the banking experience we provide at HarborOne, and they tell us this in some way just about every day,” HarborOne President Joseph Casey said in a statement. “This recognition, however, is very special. It further validates our customer-centric approach and reinforces our position as an industry leader in service.”

Tags: Best-In-State, Forbes, HarborOne Bank