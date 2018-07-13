Former Bank Employee Charged with Embezzlement

A former bank employee was indicted yesterday in federal court in Worcester in connection with embezzling money from client accounts.

Jessica Vargas, 34, of Athol, was indicted on one count of bank fraud and two counts of bank embezzlement. Vargas was charged by criminal complaint and arrested in March 2018.

The court alleges Vargas was an employee Athol Savings Bank when she embezzled approximately $108,000 by making unauthorized cash withdrawals from customer accounts. Bank documentation showed that Vargas made unauthorized withdrawals from the accounts of various customers, including more than $53,000 from the account of an 84-year-old bank customer and almost $13,000 from the account of an 88-year-old customer.

For each count, Vargas faces a sentence of no greater than 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

