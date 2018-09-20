Former Bowling Alley Sold in Malden

Sep 20, 2018
Burgess Properties Inc. has brokered the sale of 11 Charles St. in Malden for $3.9 million. The buyer, SL Realty Holdings LLC, will build a multistory office building with retail space on the 1.12-acre lot.

Previously, the 17,000-square-foot existing building was a Ryan Amusements bowling alley. Steve Nohrden of Burgess Properties represented the seller, 11 Charles Street Realty LLC. James Riccardi of Keller Williams represented the buyer.

