Former Bowling Alley Sold in Malden

Burgess Properties Inc. has brokered the sale of 11 Charles St. in Malden for $3.9 million. The buyer, SL Realty Holdings LLC, will build a multistory office building with retail space on the 1.12-acre lot.

Previously, the 17,000-square-foot existing building was a Ryan Amusements bowling alley. Steve Nohrden of Burgess Properties represented the seller, 11 Charles Street Realty LLC. James Riccardi of Keller Williams represented the buyer.

Tags: Burgess Properties Inc., Keller Williams, Malden, Ryan Amusements bowling alley, SL Realty Holdings LLC