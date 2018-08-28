Former Citizens Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Upskirting

A former Citizens Bank employee who plead guilty to secretly videotaping three women while working at the bank last year will not serve jail time.

The Standard-Times of New Bedford reported last week that William D. Raus, 55, of Westport, plead guilty to three counts of upskirting. Raus reportedly videotaped the three young women under their dresses or skirts. Raus received a two-year suspended sentence with 90 days of home confinement. He is required to continue his counseling, wear a GPS monitoring device and have no contact and stay away from the victims in the case.

“It’s not enough,” one of the victims who testified at Raus’ sentencing told The Standard-Times. “He should at least be required to register as a sex offender. That’s crazy.”

The Bristol County DA’s office sought a two-year sentence with 30 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. Under the state’s upskirting law, there is no requirement for anyone convicted to register as a sex offender, according to prosecutor Chris Abreu.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III condemned Raus’ actions and said in a statement he wanted him to serve some jail time.

“The conduct engaged in by this defendant is outrageous and very disturbing. This demented behavior traumatized three victims,” Quinn said. “While I am pleased he will be held accountable for this abhorrent behavior, the defendant should have been convicted and served a period of incarceration.”

