Former Commerce Bank Owner Dies

David “Duddie” Massad, former owner of Commerce Bank, has died at age 90, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The Westborough resident built a string of car dealerships before buying Commerce Bank in 1993. He helped grow it into a $2.2 billion operation until it was bought in 2017 by Berkshire Bank for $209 million.

The deal gave Berkshire an additional 16 branches, three in Boston and several in central Massachusetts.

“Duddie Massad was a business and marketing giant and an integral part of the Central Massachusetts community,” Berkshire Bank Senior Vice President Elizabeth Mach said in a statement quoted by the WBJ. “As the former Chairman of Commerce Bank, he played a pivotal role in creating a strong, community focused banking institution. His legacy of unwavering and enthusiastic community support will live on. On behalf of Berkshire Bank, I offer our sincere sympathies to the Massad family and his beloved community.”

