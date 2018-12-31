Former Commerce Bank Owner Dies

Dec 31, 2018

David “Duddie” Massad, former owner of Commerce Bank, has died at age 90, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The Westborough resident built a string of car dealerships before buying Commerce Bank in 1993. He helped grow it into a $2.2 billion operation until it was bought in 2017 by Berkshire Bank for $209 million.

The deal gave Berkshire an additional 16 branches, three in Boston and several in central Massachusetts.

“Duddie Massad was a business and marketing giant and an integral part of the Central Massachusetts community,” Berkshire Bank Senior Vice President Elizabeth Mach said in a statement quoted by the WBJ. “As the former Chairman of Commerce Bank, he played a pivotal role in creating a strong, community focused banking institution. His legacy of unwavering and enthusiastic community support will live on. On behalf of Berkshire Bank, I offer our sincere sympathies to the Massad family and his beloved community.”

