Former Framingham Parochial School Offered for Sale

The Archdiocese of Boston is offering a former Framingham parochial high school for sale to developers.

Interest in leasing the former Marian High School has been low, the Worcester Business Journal reported, leading to the archdiocese to offer the building for sale as well.

The school closed at the end of the 2018 school year. Located between the city’s downtown and the Framingham State University campus, the 3.22-acre property is assessed at $7.5 million, while the land itself is assessed at $772,000, according to city property tax records.

Tags: Archdiocese of Boston, Downtown Framingham, Framingham, MetroWest