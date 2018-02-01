Former Sears Plaza in Ashland Sold

SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston this week purchased a 31,000 square-foot property in Ashland, home to the former Sears Plaza.

The transaction includes a 5,000-square-foot free-standing building, which is located at the front of the property.

SVN | Parsons also secured a long-term deal with Habitat For Humanity – ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center. Domino’s will remain a tenant on the end cap, while Garrett Quinn of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group will be focused on leasing the remaining retail suites.

The property was purchased for $3.5 million.

SVN | Parsons currently owns and operates the 280,000-square-foot Ledgemere Plaza, which is adjacent to 310 Pond St.

Quinn represented the buyer in the purchase. The seller was Saxon Partners, a real estate investment, development and management firm located in Hingham. Richard Diamond of The Diamond Group represented the seller.

Tags: SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston