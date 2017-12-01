From Harley Davidson Dealership To Transit-Oriented Development

A 286-unit luxury apartment complex is under construction at the former site of the Boston Harley Davidson dealership in Everett after receiving a $57.5 million construction loan.

The Pioneer at 1760 Revere Beach Parkway is located two-thirds of a mile from Mystic Mall station on the MBTA’s Silver Line Extension, and developers are promoting the project as a walkable, transit-friendly project. Post Road Residential of Fairfield, Connecticut and Boston-based CrossHarbor Capital Partners are joint venture partners.

Units in the 100-percent market-rate complex average 869 square feet and include polished concrete or wood plank floors, Nest thermostats and cantilevered patios and balconies. Common-area amenities will include a heated pool and rooftop lounge, fitness center and spin studio, golf simulator and resident lounge with rotating draft beer selection.

TD Bank and People’s United Bank provided $57.5 million in construction financing arranged by Kevin Phelan and Jeff Black of Colliers International’s Boston capital markets group.

Post Road Residential acquired the property in April for $8 million. Completion is scheduled for fall 2018.

The company previously developed the 238-unit Corsair apartment complex in New Haven and the 215-unit Heirloom Flats in Bloomfield, Connecticut, both with debt and equity raised by Colliers.

Tags: CrossHarbor Capital Partners, Post Road Residential, The Pioneer