Gaming Commission to Huddle Over Wynn Lawsuit

Massachusetts gaming regulators will meet privately Friday morning to discuss their defense against a lawsuit lodged by Steve Wynn, the embattled former CEO of Wynn Resorts. The meeting comes days after Wynn Resorts admitted in a settlement with Nevada authorities that some former executives were aware of sexual misconduct allegations against its former leader but did not take steps to investigate the claims.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Wednesday that it will meet Friday at 9:30 a.m. with the sole intention of huddling in an executive session “for the purpose of discussing litigation strategy in the case of Stephen A. Wynn v. Karen Wells, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Wynn Resorts Ltd., et al.”

Wynn filed a lawsuit in November, which has temporarily put a hold on the release of the Gaming Commission’s findings from a months-long investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him and whether Wynn Resorts failed to properly act on the allegations and disclose to them to Massachusetts regulators.

The report will be the foundation upon which regulators decide whether to revoke the Greater Boston area casino license awarded to Wynn Resorts in 2014. The roughly $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett is 90 percent complete and plans to open this summer.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board this week detailed a series of allegations against Wynn dating back to 2005 and continuing as recently as 2014, including allegations that Wynn raped a Wynn Salon employee in 2005 and sexually harassed three other employees who gave him massages. In each instance, Nevada regulators concluded that specific executives at Wynn Resorts became aware of the allegations but “failed to initiate and/or conduct an investigation.”

As part of a settlement in which Wynn Resorts admitted to most of the allegations, Nevada regulators agreed not to seek to revoke Wynn Resorts’ casino licenses.

