Gas workers with Local 12003 and 12012 planned to protest and picket outside National Grid facilities on Friday. The workers are locked out of their jobs due to a contract dispute with the company. They planned to gather from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside locations in Braintree, Dorchester, Lowell, Malden and Waltham.

The union reported on Friday that National Grid “refused to make any concessions in a second round of negotiating yesterday.”

Tags: gas workers, National Grid