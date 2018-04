The 32-unit Gateway Boston development in Audubon Circle has obtained $13.4 million in permanent financing.

Located at 900 Beacon St., the four-story steel-frame multifamily complex completed in 2016 contains a mix of one- and one-plus bedroom units and 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail and underground parking.

Fantini & Gorga’s Tim O’Donnell, Casimir Groblewski and Despina Hixon sourced the 15-year fixed-rate loan from Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Tags: Audubon Circle, Fantini & Gorga, Gateway Boston