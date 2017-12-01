GE Set To Begin Demolition In Fort Point Buildings

While groundbreaking of its new office building in Boston’s Fort Point has been pushed back two years, General Electric is moving ahead with renovations of two industrial buildings that will be part of its Innovation Point headquarters complex.

Selective demolition of interiors at 5 and 6 Necco Way will begin this month to make room for elevator cores and stairwells, GE said in an update this week. The 95,400-square-foot warehouses are being converted into offices, public makerspace, a career center and a ground-floor restaurant.

General Electric provided an update this week on what’s taken place so far in the Necco Way buildings and what’s to come in 2018:

Temporary fire protection inside the buildings to support the construction has been completed. Stormwater system installation across the site is complete, connecting the existing system in the Gillette parking lot to the brick buildings to allow connection of both area drains and roof drains.

Abatement of windows containing asbestos material followed by temporary window installation will be completed in early December

Abatement of roofing materials is underway and will continue as openings in the roof are required

Temporary shoring to support the structure as it is opened up to receive the new construction is underway inside the buildings

Ground floor existing slab on grade is being removed to prepare for the new first floor slab

Pile installation inside the buildings and in between the buildings will begin in December in preparation for placement of the foundations for the new elevator and stair towers inside the building

Utility installation from A Street to Necco Street, across Necco Street and in Necco Court will be performed over the next several months.

GE opened a temporary 60,430-square-foot leased headquarters at 33-41 Farnsworth St. in 2016.

Under pressure from activist shareholder Trian Fund Management to cut costs, GE announced in August that it would delay the start of construction of a 12-story, 295,000-square-foot office building next to the Necco Way buildings until 2019.

Tags: General Electric, Innovation Point, Necco Way