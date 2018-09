A manufacturing and office facility in Georgetown sold to Salisbury-based Cambridgeport, a division of Cox Engineering. The 59,000 square foot facility is located at 4 Carleton Drive.

Anthony Triglione of Nordlund Assoc. represented the property owner in the $4.35 million sale as listing agent.

Tags: Cambridgeport, Cox Engineering, Georgetown, Nordlund Assoc.