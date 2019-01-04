German Biopharma Company Buys Shire’s Milford Plant

German pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing company Rentschler Biopharma SE has completed its purchase of a Shire manufacturing plant in Milford.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rentschler Biopharma will continue to manufacture for Shire at the 93,000-square-foot site at 27 Maple St.

In addition, Rentschler Biopharma plans to further grow the development and manufacturing site as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the development and manufacturing of complex biopharmaceuticals. About 70 employees currently work at the Milford site, all of whom have been offered continued employment at the site. The site will be Rentschler Biopharma’s first facility outside of Germany.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

