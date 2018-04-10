Gorton’s of Gloucester Employees FCU to Merge into Luso American CU

Apr 10, 2018
Gorton’s of Gloucester Employees Federal Credit Union has requested permission from the Massachusetts Division of Banks to merge into Peabody-based Luso American Credit Union.

The main office of Luso would remain the main office of the continuing institution and the sole banking office of Gorton’s would be retained as a branch office, according to the DOB.

Luso had over $90 million in assets and over 7,500 members as of June 30, 2017. Gorton’s had just over $930,000 in assets and 272 members as of the same date.

