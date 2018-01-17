Baker Appoints Tuli to MassHousing Board

Sushil K. Tuli, chairman and president of Leader Bank, was yesterday appointed to the MassHousing board of directors by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Sushil Tuli is a qualified banking professional with over 30 years of distinguished experience in the field,” Baker said in a statement. “He will make an excellent addition to the MassHousing board as we continue to work together to support and develop affordable housing opportunities for residents here in the commonwealth.”

Tuli has a leading figures in lending and banking in Massachusetts for more than three decades. After a successful career in mortgage lending, he founded Leader Bank in May 2002, opening a single branch in East Arlington with seven employees and $6.5 million in assets. Tuli has guided Leader Bank to become one of the top community banks in the country, with well over 250 employees across seven full-service branches and seven mortgage offices, and more than $1.2 billion in assets.

“I am honored to join MassHousing’s board of directors,’’ Tuli said in a statement. “Providing affordable housing solutions for low- and moderate-income borrowers has long been a significant goal of mine, and I have long admired the work MassHousing has done helping promote the American dream of homeownership throughout Massachusetts. I could not be happier to be working with MassHousing in this mission.”

Under Tuli’s leadership, Leader Bank was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s Honor Roll after ranking as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country for the eighth time. Banker & Tradesman named Tuli a Community Bank Hero in 2013, and he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from TiE-Boston for his work mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in 2015.

Tuli’s leadership extends beyond his work with Leader Bank; he currently serves as a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Community Depository Institution Advisory Council, the Massachusetts Economic Development Council and the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.

MassHousing board members are unpaid volunteers appointed by the governor, typically to seven-year terms, although in the event of a vacancy a new member can be appointed to fill out the remainder of a former member’s term.

Tags: Community Banking, Leader Bank, MassHousing