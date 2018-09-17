Great Elm: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press | Sep 17, 2018
Great Elm Capital Group on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. 

The Waltham-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. 

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period. 

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.1 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.9 million. 

The company’s shares closed at $3.15. A year ago, they were trading at $3.55. 

