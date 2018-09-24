Greenfield Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Hide Money from Bank

A Greenfield woman pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Springfield in connection with concealing nearly half a million dollars from a federally insured financial institution.

Marlene Borer, 68, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements to a federally insured financial institution and one count of false statements to a federally insured financial institution.

According to the plea agreement, in August 2011, Borer’s brother and his then-wife owed Wells Fargo Bank approximately $1.32 million in outstanding loans. Acting as her brother’s bookkeeper, Borer received approximately $1.1 million related to a judgment from a Honduran court in her Massachusetts bank account in March 2012.

Of the $1.1 million judgment, $486,000 belonged to Borer’s brother and his then-wife. A few days after Borer received the money, her brother emailed her to “keep [the] bulk” of their funds in her account because “Wells Fargo might be conducting an asset search on us to try and recover the judgments. Just transfer what is needed to pay bills as they arrive.” Borer distributed their funds from her account as he requested.

Borer prepared a false personal financial statement for her brother and his then-wife, stating that they only had $4,200 in the bank, on May 24, 2012. Borer’s brother provided the personal financial statement to Wells Fargo, which relied upon it to negotiate their debt.

Borer’s brother and his then-wife executed a settlement agreement with the bank on Oct. 31, 2012, in which Wells Fargo agreed to forgive their personal obligations in exchange for a payment of $50,000. Wells Fargo would not have settled for $50,000 had it known that Borer’s brother and then-wife had received $486,000 in cash from the Honduran judgment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Tags: conspiracy, Greenfield, Wells Fargo