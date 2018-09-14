Greylock Federal Credit Union Renovates First Branch

Greylock Federal Credit Union will renovate its very first branch at 75 Kellogg St., Pittsfield. The branch was first completed in 1971, and has not undergone major updates since. The project is expected to start Sept. 24 and will last about six months, Greylock Federal CU said in a statement.

The Pittsfield Economic Development Authority building next door will serve as the temporary branch while renovations are completed. The renovation itself will update indoors and outdoors, adding a new parking lot and easier-accessed drive-up window.

“Greylock’s multi-million dollar investment in this project shows how bullish we are on the Morningside neighborhood,” John L. Bissell, Greylock’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are pleased to support the efforts of the Tyler Street District Transformative Development Initiative and the hard work of the Tyler Street Business Group, as well as the vision of the city of Pittsfield and private developers who are all taking an interest in this wonderful, diverse neighborhood.”

Tags: Greylock Federal Credit Union, Pittsfield, Pittsfield Economic Development Authority, Tyler Street Business Group, Tyler Street District Transformative Development Initiative