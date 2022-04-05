Gronkowskis Team Up with Downtown Boston Condo Developer

The developer of downtown Boston’s newest luxury condo tower is counting on the Gronkowski family’s name recognition and growing fitness equipment empire to spotlight the property’s health club offering.

The Parker tower will include a Gronk Fitness-branded health club providing residents with a range of strength training and exercise equipment distributed by the Gronkowski family business.

The Parker’s exclusive brokers, George and Manny Sarkis, got to know Gronk Fitness-co owner Gordie Gronkowski Jr. and his brother, the former Patriots tight end Rob, through the Gronkowskis’ local real estate searches

“Manny and George helped our family buy and sell houses in the last eight years and we told them we want to do projects with you and sell our brands,” Gordie Gronkowski said today.

In 2021, the company struck a deal with FitnessOnDemand to distribute equipment brands including Life Fitness and Hammer Strength, clearing the way for the Gronk Fitness concept at The Parker.

Buyers’ emphasis on high-end fitness offerings in condo buildings took on new urgency during COVID, Manny Sarkis said.

“One of the first questions people ask is, `How big is the gym and what is the equipment?’” Sarkis said.

Located in a 1,525-square-foot space on the Parker’s second floor, Gronk Fitness will include free weights and a range of fitness equipment including those offering online classes.

The Gronkowski’s 32-year-old family business, G&G Fitness Equipment, has supplied workout products to more than 1,000 health clubs, colleges, multifamily and commercial properties.

The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate began marketing the 168 condos at 55 Lagrange St. in February. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in late summer.