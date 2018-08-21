Hancock Assoc. Relocates Newburyport Branch

Hancock Assoc. of Danvers will relocate its Newburyport branch to 1 Harris St. The company is a local provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services.

The new location will provide space to expand services and grow staff, the company said in a statement.

“It was great to see clients, partners and employees from other Hancock Assoc. branches come together to share our excitement about our Harris Street location,” Hancock Assoc. President Wayne C. Jalbert said in a statement.

