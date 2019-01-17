HarborOne Bank Names Two to Board

The parent company of Brockton-based HarborOne Bank has added two new members to its board of directors.

The company said in a statement yesterday that it has named Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to the board.

The bank said it chose Berman for her record of achieving strong financial results and operational performance through technology innovation and a focus on service delivery excellence in a consumer-facing enterprise.

The bank said it chose Wilmot for his talent in leading cross-functional teams across a variety of disciplines, including integrating regulatory, compliance, commercial, legal and corporate communications to formulate and implement solutions to business challenges.

“Mandy and Damian will be important assets to HarborOne as we continue pursuing growth in New England,” Michael Sullivan, chairman of the HarborOne’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Berman joined Bright Horizons Family Solutions in 2005 and is now chief administrative officer and executive vice president of operations at the company. She is responsible for global technology, contact center operations and shared services to support all Bright Horizons services.

Wilmot is senior vice president and chief risk and compliance officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he is responsible for leading and managing the global compliance, global litigation and enterprise risk management and quality assurance organizations.

“I’m excited to begin working with these two fine professionals,” James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank, said in a statement. “Mandy and Damian have experience in leading large teams through everything from risk-management to acquisitions while achieving strong financial results.”

