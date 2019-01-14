Harvard COOP Property Sold to Florida Investor

A Cambridge landmark that includes that Harvard COOP bookstore and cafe is under new ownership.

Miami Beach, Florida-based Gazit Horizons LLC paid $14 million for the triple-net ground lease at 9-15 Brattle St., which has 57 years remaining.

Other tenants of the 117,640-square-foot building on a half-acre site include The Gap, Beat Brew Hall and The Sinclair restaurant and music venue.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston-based capital markets team represented the seller, Clarke Family Trust.

“9-15 Brattle St. represented a unique offering providing long-term, bond-like income within Harvard Square, a world-class retail destination,” Newmark’s Paul Penman said in a statement.

