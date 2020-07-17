Head of National Mortgage Brokers Group Resigns Amid Scandal

The head of a group for independent wholesale mortgage brokers has resigned following the release of a video where he made sexist comments about the wife of a Quicken Loans executive.

Association of Independent Mortgage Experts founder and chairman Anthony Casa said in a statement released Thursday that he would be taking a “leave of absence” from the organization, handing the reins over to its president, Marc Summers.

Casa recorded and sent a video earlier this month to Quicken Loans Vice President Anthony Niemiec where he made “comments of a sexual nature” about his wife Theresa, as Housing Wire previously reported. Casa then sent the video to other mortgage industry executives. Several mortgage companies, including Caliber Home Loans, suspended their relationship with the 40,000-member AIME following the incident.

“My sincere apologies go out to Theresa Niemiec and her family. As well as the entire broker community and the AIME team who have been impacted by my inexcusable behavior,” Casa said in a statement announcing his leave of absence.

Casa also faces a lawsuit from Niemiec.

“As a professional trade association with resources dedicated to brokers from all backgrounds and to women in the wholesale channel, we know that these statements are inexcusable & can reassure all members & sponsors are not views that the AIME team supports,” the association posted on Twitter in statements it attributed to Summers. “AIME is committed to being accountable for actions made by our representatives inside and outside of our organization.”